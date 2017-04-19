TP MAZEMBE, ZESCO IN SWALLOWS WAY

MBABANE – Even before next Tuesday’s CAF Confederations Cup group stages draw is conducted, Mbabane Swallows should brace themselves to face one of the four top teams in Africa, TP Mazembe, Zesco United, SC Sfaxien and FUS Rabat.



The quartet has already been seeded for the draw in Pot 1, which means they will avoid each other when the four groups are announced during the draw. Mazembe, Sfaxien and Rabat are previous winners of the competition, and Zesco United were seeded by virtue of having reached the CAF Champions League semi-finals last year, before losing to eventual champions Mamelodi Sundowns.



Swallows, who are making their maiden appearance at this stage of the competition, are listed among the other teams in Pot 2 and placed under each of the four groups that will be headed by the seeded top four clubs.



TP Mazembe are the defending champions of the competition, having recently lost African champions Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the CAF Super Cup in February. Other teams in Pot 2 include SuperSport United and Platinum Stars of South Africa. Swallows once played the Pretoria giants in the CAF Champions League preliminary rounds in February 2010 where they were eliminated by aggregate 2-4.