LEOPARD’S ‘MANYOVU, ‘SUSHI’ RULED OUT OF SEA BIRDS CLASH

MBABANE – There are more woes for Royal Leopard as they attempt to finish in the top four bracket.



The police side will face relegation-threatened Manzini Sea Birds without the duo of Sifiso ‘Sushi’ Nkambule and Bonginkhosi ‘Manyovu’ Dlamini, who have been nabbed by the yellow card rule ahead of the clash billed for Somhlolo National Stadium Sunday at 3pm.



Other players who had been ruled out are Midas City’s Linda Msibi who is out of the game against Red Lions and Paito Dube for Manzini Sundowns who will watch from the stands the Manzini derby against Moneni Pirates.

Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) COO Pat Vilakati confirmed yesterday.



The MTN League defending champion are third on the log, with 30 points after 19 matches. They are from a 1-2 defeat by Manzini Sundowns on Monday at King Sobhuza Memorial Stadium.



The game is a must win for Sea Birds who are at the bottom of the log with 8 points after 19 games. There are only four games remaining and they will have to win the match if they are to survive the axe.



All the Premier League games are scheduled for Sunday at five different venues, with a double header at Mavuso Sports Centre.



The suspended players:



Sifiso ‘Sushi’ Nkambule R. Leopard

Bonginkosi Dlamini R. Leopard

Paito Dube M. Sundowns

Linda Msibi Midas City