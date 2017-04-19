NOW GO FOR GOLD, SNSRC IMPLORES GALLANT ‘BIRDS’

MBABANE – The Swaziland National Sports and Recreation Council (SNSRC) has hailed Mbabane Swallows gallant showing against AC Leopards, noting that it has inspired everyone.



The red and white glamour giants outdid themselves with a spirited showing, which ensured that they became the first team in the country to qualify for the CAF Confederations Cup Group Stages after eliminating their Congo Brazzaville opponents over two legs.

Swallows beat AC Leopard 4-2 the past Saturday at the Somhlolo National Stadium to overcome the first leg controversial 0-1 deficit.

SNSRC Media Officer Dumisani Ntiwane said they were proud of Swallows and implored the team to go for gold, as they compete in the group stages against tougher opponents.



“We are extremely proud as council to note that the country’s lone representatives in the continental tournament, Mbabane Swallows have defied the odds to become the first team to reach the group stages.



“We have always believed in Swallows. We have always known that they can do it just like they did on Sunday. Their performance on the day inspired all of us to aspire for gold. Swallows have clearly demonstrated that there is nothing impossible in the sporting world.

We do hope that their achievement will inspire all of our teams from every sporting discipline to always work hard and believe in oneself,” Ntiwane said.

He, however, noted that Swallows were now heading to a tougher stage. Ntiwane implored the nation to rally behind the team and support them in every way possible.