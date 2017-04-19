DESPERATE LIONS AT ‘BIRDS’ MERCY

MBABANE – It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.



This old saying could be ringing louder in relegation-threatened Red Lions’ ears as they prepare to face Swaziland’s most terrifying side, Mbabane Swallows. Trying to get a win against the champions, who are yet to taste deafest in all their 17 league games, may look like reinventing the wheel for Red Lions, but will hope to at least grab a point to keep the other strugglers in sight. Currently in the drop zone, with only 15 points in 18 attempts; they hope to do the unthinkable as things are tough at the bottom.

In previous meetings, they have only managed a 2-all draw against the fearsome opposition back on December 8, 2011. Red Lions have a chance to leapfrog stuttering Mbabane Highlanders, who are just a point ahead if they get all three points. However, a draw for Dumisani ‘DU’ Makhanya’s troops could still be a fair result as the rest of their remaining games are the easiest on paper as compared to those of the other troubled sides in Highlanders and Tambuti. Also standing in their way are Midas City, Sea Birds and Tambuti while Highlanders face Green Mamba, Young Buffaloes and Mbabane Swallows in their remaining three games.



The capital city giants, who are still the toast of town following a record qualification to the group stages of CAF Confederations Cup at the expense of 2012 champions, AC Leopards of Congo last Sunday, are just eager to protect their flawless record as the trophy is already in their cabinet. After dropping points in their last league outing, playing a 1-all draw with Midas City; they hope to return to winning ways.