WANDERERS MASS MEETING SATURDAY

MBABANE – As per the High Court order, Hub giants Manzini Wanderers mass meeting is scheduled for Saturday at Manzini Library, starting at 1pm.



The Council of Elders Chairman Sipho Ntshalintshali said they were inviting the elders, former directors, former and current players, people who serve in the management committees, supporters, fans and all those who love the club at heart.

“In this meeting it would be where we would come out with a way forward and it is open to all Wanderers people. We do not encourage situations where people will not attend the meeting but instead decide to talk about the team’s issues in other forums. This meeting is where we expect all people to come and voice their concerns concerning the club loved by many,” he said.



This comes after the the team’s directors took the side’s Elders Chairman, Sipho Ntshalintshali, and six aggrieved supporters led by Majayivane Dlamini to court and the matter was heard last Thursday where the court ruled that Wanderers should convene an urgent mass meeting within 14 days to iron out their differences.

The High Court Judge, Sipho Nkosi, who frowned on taking football matters to court, ruled that Ntshalintshali should arrange the meeting involving all the team’s structures, saying it should be chaired by an independent chairman. Team’s Patron, Reverend Advocate Percy Mngomezulu, was recommended as the rightful candidate to chair the gathering.



The fiasco at Wanderers started after a section of the aggrieved supporters passed a vote of no confidence on the teams directors headed by Bheki Shongwe in February this year. Among their complaints was lack of a mass meetings to update them on team’s activities. A task team was formed by the supporters but it was rejected.

Wanderers are playing Young Buffaloes on Sunday at Mavuso Sports Centre in the MTN Premier League. The team was also knocked out of the SwaziBank up in the semi-finals by Matsapha United.