WE’RE AS GOOD AS GONE, SAYS SEA BIRDS COACH

MANZINI – Mathematically, they can still survive but Manzini Sea Birds coach Gcina Dlamini admits chances are next to zero.



Following Monday’s crippling 2-all draw against fellow relegation candidates Mbabane Highlanders, the tactician said; “We are as good as gone’ in a post-match interview with journalists at the Mavuso Sports Centre.

Sea Birds have endured a difficult MTN League campaign, failing to reach double figures in points after 19 matches and are rooted at the bottom of the standings.

They are on eight points with three games before the curtain drops on what has been an exciting 2016/17 season.



“We had the game wrapped up but went to sleep. I’m not blaming the players or the referees, I’m just that type of coach,” he said.

Having taken the lead for the first time in the match through speedy Muzi Tsabedze with a minute remaining on the clock, referee Thulani Sibandze had the Sea Birds bench and players hopping mad after awarding Highlanders a penalty with a minute played in added time.



Highlanders Captain Xolani ‘Chocco’ Sibandze converted to rescue a point for the ‘Black Bull’.

“I did not see it. I will rather talk about things we could have done better as a team to avoid that. We are good as gone but we will continue to fight for the remaining nine points,” responded Dlamini while avoiding questions on the referee decision that deprived his side only their second win of the season.