’LANDERS IN TROU-BULL!

MANZINI – Legendary outfit Mbabane Highlanders are for the second time in three seasons, starring relegation in the face with three games remaining in the MTN League.



Yesterday, from 12 yards out, captain Xolani ‘Chocco’ Sibandze rescued a point for Highlanders - sending Manzini Sea Birds goalkeeper Bafana Ngwenya the wrong direction as this tension-filled relegation six-pointer clash finished in a 2-all draw.

Manzini Sea Birds players and the technical bench were, rightly, left hopping mad after referee Thulani Sibandze awarded Mbabane Highlanders a controversial penalty in added time.

With all due respect, the result did not aid either side in their quest to survive the dreaded relegation axe that is hovering menacingly over their heads. Highlanders remain third from the bottom of the MTN standings, with 16 points having played a game more than Red Lions, who are right below them with 15 points while Sea Birds remain rooted at the bottom. Red Lions play Mbabane Swallows in the pending game at Somhlolo National Stadium on Thursday night.



Highlanders had the perfect start to the match with January signing Sifiso Dlamini, cleverly making space for himself inside the big box before expertly chipping over advancing Bafana Ngwenya to the far post for the opener. It was the first former Bad Boys striker’s goal in a Highlanders shirt that obviously will boost his confidence after being named by new Sihlangu coach Pieter de Jongh in his tentative squad for mid week camps.

For their resilience and purposeful attack, Sea Birds levelled through Bhekumuzi Mamba who blasted through a forest of legs to beat Sidumo Vilakati after 57 minutes. It was bad defending from the host here, failing to clear a Muzi Tsabedze cross on the right.



Youthful Allen Mabuza, who has the sweetest left foot thought he had restored Highlanders lead with a stretched leg, meeting Cosmas Kabaza’s cross only to be denied by the upright four minutes after the hour mark. Gcinizwi Dlamini cleared to safety with Bafana sprawling on the turf.

Muzi put Sea Birds in front for the first time in the match with a minute remaining on regulation time. The speedy forward raced inside Highlanders box, eliminating Muzi ‘Mzo’ Dlamini in the process before toe poking past Sidumo. It looked like the winner.



But deep in optional time, referee Thulani Sibandze pointed to the penalty spot for an alleged hand ball from the cluster of bodies inside the big box, as Sibusiso Mkhonta attempted scissor kick bounced back. Sea Birds players crowded Sibandze like starved tigers in the Amazon questioning the decision. Manager London Dlamini was in alteration with the Highlanders bench provoking the ‘Black Bull’ fans on the main stand to jump over to join in. Police and club marshals were quick to intervene.

On the pitch, ‘Chooco’ stepped up and sent Bafana the wrong way to secure a crucial point for Highlanders. Sea Birds finished the game with 10 men after Bhekumuzi was sent off following a second bookable offence. The goal scorer had reacted towards the referee, after being judged to have fouled Menzi Sithole.