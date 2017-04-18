LEOPARD’S SANGWENI ARRESTED

MBABANE – A police officer who also plays for the Royal Leopards team spent his Easter weekend behind bars after he was charged with theft of property to the value of E6 600.



Sabelo Sangweni who is based at Matsapha (Esigodvweni Police Station) is said to have committed the theft at one of the drinking spots at Ezulwini.

He allegedly committed the crime in February and the property belonged to Ambose Twebaze from Uganda who resides at Nkoyoyo.

Some of the items which will be used as exhibits by the police were fetched from his parental home at Bhunya on Sunday.



Sangweni was apprehended by the police when he visited the scene of the crime and the security guards stationed there identified him to being the person they saw on the day taking the IPad phone, hard drive, laptop and laptop bag.

Information gathered is that the police were still investigating the theft as the security cameras could not identify who had stolen the property.

He then arrived at night to enjoy drinks with friends and the security guards called the police from Lobamba Police Station and informed them that the suspect was in the premises and his colleagues picked him up and arrested him.

By yesterday they were still gathering all the stolen property and they were being directed by Sangweni.



These things had been placed on the table by Twebaze and he went away for a few minutes and found his property missing.

Sangweni had to miss a game his team was playing yesterday as he is in police custody to appear in court today (Tuesday).

Superintendent Khulani Mamba, the Chief Police Information and Communications Officer confirmed that one of their own had been arrested and charged with theft.

“Sangweni will be sent to court tomorrow (today) and he is charged with theft of property to the value of E6 600. It is true that he has also spent some time in the holding cells at Lobamba Police Station as the police were continuing with their investigations,” Mamba said.