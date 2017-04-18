’LANDERS PROUD OF SWALLOWS AFTER CAF ACHIEVEMENT

MBABANE – Rivalry aside, Mbabane Highlanders have congratulated their arch rivals Mbabane Swallows for making history by being the first team in the country to qualify for the CAF Confederations Cup group stages.



‘The Birds’ made the country proud on Saturday when they sailed through to the group stages with a 4-2 win over AC Leopard from Congo Brazzaville. They came from 0-2 deficit to win the match aggregate 4-3.

Highlanders Board of Directors Chairman Zweli Jele said Swallows made the country proud.

“The patrons, directors and all supporters of Mbabane Highlanders hereby congratulate Mbabane Swallows FC for its sterling performance in the Africa Cup tournament. The club’s strong showing in the continental tournament has not only increased its soccer profile but it has also improved the rating of the country’s football in the world stage,” he said in a statement.



He said Highlanders, therefore, would like to offer its support unreservedly to Swallows as it continues to fly the national flag in our continent.

“Currently, Mbabane Swallows are undoubtedly the country’s soccer flagship,” he said.

Matsapha United who were the first team to beat Swallows after a 28 winning streak in the SwaziBank Cup last 16 games.



Through their acting CEO Victor ‘Mavikane’ Dlamini, he said they were proud of Swallows and they were learning from them.

“We are currently battling to win the SwaziBank Cup and representing the country in the continental tournament just like Mbabane Swallows. What they are doing is good and we are learning something from them. We join the nation in congratulating them and wish they could continue winning and win the tournament,” he said.

Highlanders are the only team in the country to have reached the quarter-finals in a CAF competition in 1986 while the format had no group stages. They were beaten by Egypt’s Zamalek who where by then called FC National.