RED LIONS IN RELEGATION CLIFFHANGER AGAINST ‘BIRDS’

MBABANE – In European football, Thursday nights are reserved for the less glamorous UEFA Europa Cup – the poor man’s Champions League.



But on local shores, for relegation threatened Red Lions, the titanic clash against MTN League champions Mbabane Swallows on Thursday night will be a matter of life and death.

Kickoff time is 6:30pm.

Lying precariously second from the bottom, having accumulated 15 points with three games remaining, Red Lions know a win over the ‘Beautiful Birds’, who are yet to lose a league game this season in 17 outings, will ease their relegation worries. The Manzini side, if they cause an upset, will also jump one place to 10th position, two points ahead of Highlanders and level on points with Tambuti FC who lost 0-1 to Manzini Wanderers yesterday.

A loss or a draw, however, against Swallows will still leave them in the relegation cesspool with three games to play.