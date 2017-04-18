My dearest readers ... It is not surprising that 24 hours after his team’s magical come-back-from-behind 4-2 victory (and 4-3 aggregate win) over Congo’s AC Leopard on the memorable Saturday afternoon, Mbabane Swallows boss, Victor ‘Maradona’ Gamedze spent the Sunday afternoon worshipping at Pastor Lukumba’s Straight Gate Church at Sidvwashini.



He had to renew his Christian faith, not just because it was Easter weekend but to thank the Almighty God for all His guidance and blessings. For Saturday’s once-in-a-lifetime victory, the ‘Somhlolo Miracle 2017,’ was an outstanding victory of not just sheer athleticism, never-say-die attitude, togetherness but it was God’s intervention in its most classic form. I have not gone through the holy bible with a fine tooth comb but my Pastor Lukumba does say consistently in his moving sermons, when God intervenes, he does show off. Needless to say, I am living proof.



Swallows amazing triumph was a victory for team spirit, tenacity, absence of an ego, the good old-fashioned graft, individual brilliance and team work – all qualities that become easier to admire in a world where fame and success is too often the preserve of the trite and shallow. A football world where it is hard to believe the celestial influence on the modern game when undeserving teams often prosper, roughshod over the smaller teams using state resources and corrupt means – like CAF’s inept administration and corrupt refereeing – to ensure the good guys finish last.



I was in the run down Deni Sassou Ngesso Stadium in poverty stricken Congo, one of the poorest countries in the world, last week Sunday watching in horror as inept Burundian match officials, operating on their own rule book, denied Swallows, at the very least, a credible away 1-all draw. They shockingly disallowed a legitimate headed goal when Kingu Mydo, a Chelsea’s Brazilian midfielder look-alike – yards on side - perfectly finished off jersey number 11, Banele ‘Pupu’ Sikhondze’s deceptive cross on stoppage time.



Horror of horrors visually impaired Burundian first assistant referee Kakunze Herve (I think I overheard Stevie Wonder tell Babsy Mlangeni he would given the goal 10 times out of 10 – and Ray Charles agreed!) flagged for a non-existent off-side. It reminded me how the dearly departed Orlando Pirates (the club that gives me more joy and pain than any woman ever could) goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa had to save two dubious penalties against TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi. It became worse when CAF, in the biggest lie I have heard since Jonah said he had been swallowed by the fish in biblical times, suspended striker Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa on a ludicrous and spurious charge of having broken the dressing room door down at Deni Sassou Ngesso Stadium.



But nothing is impossible with God.

Inspite of going 0-2 down in the first half at home, Swallows rallied by a passionate over 5 000 crowd fought back gallantly.

Records on all fronts tumbled like a deck of cards as the magical, brilliant, irresistible and nonchalant ‘Birds’ re-wrote history books by over-turning a 0-1 first leg tie defeat to storm into the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup on a 4-3 aggregate score. It’s the first time a local team reached the group stages of the inter-club tournament under the new format having eliminated three teams in the process. Swaziland’s most successful club, Mbabane Highlanders had reached the quarter-finals in 1986, losing to Egypt’s Zamalek (formerly known as FC National) when the tournament did not have any group stages. Highlanders had qualified for the tournament after having beaten ‘Timbungulu’, Mbabane Dribbling Wizards 2-1 in the final of the then Impala Cup. Twice Royal Leopard has lost in the CAF Champions League Play-offs – in 2012 and 2015.



