CAF SUSPENDS ‘SIKHALI’

MBABANE – If the abhorrent refereeing in the CAF ConfederationS Cup play-off first leg tie in Congo left Mbabane Swallows a frustrated lot, the capital city giants have been dealt a further severe blow.



Top striker Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa was yesterday suspended by Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the second leg tie on Saturday against the Congolese side for allegedly breaking the dressing room door after the first leg tie at the Deni Sassou Ngesso last Sunday. ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa’s suspension was communicated by CAF through an e-mail to the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) which stated that also suspended is substitute Richard Mccreesh, who was shown a red card for confronting assistant referee Kakunze Herve after he disallowed a legitimate Kungu Mydo headed stoppage time goal.



NFAS CEO Frederick Mngomezulu confirmed receipt of the correspondence from the CAF Disciplinary Committee and that the reigning MTN league top goalscorer is suspended for Saturday’s second leg clash to be played at Somhlolo National Stadium at 3pm. “Yes, CAF has written to us notifying the association that one of the Swallows players has been charged for having damaged a dressing room door of the visiting team, which in this case is Swallows during match number 78 in Congo. CAF normally send us a list of suspensions and two players, ‘Sikhali’ and Mccreesh are suspended and this report comes from the CAF Disciplinary Committee,” Mngomezulu said. He said they were currently consulting Swallows on the issue and the glamour side have three days to appeal.

“We will rely on Swallows on what really happened because there are rules to follow and they have to appeal; if they do, within three days,” Mngomezulu added.

Swallows acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sibusiso Manana said as a team, they were shocked at the latest accusations, which he termed as a big fat lie. “There is nothing like that which happened. This shows the conspiracy against us. There was huge security personnel which included soldiers and police which guarded both dressing rooms. There is no way any of our players would do that. Not ‘Sikhali’ for that matter. I don’t know where this comes from,” a bewildered Manana said.