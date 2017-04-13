IT’S E135 000 FOR DUPS MAFUTSENI CYCLE CLASSIC

MANZINI – Dups Direct Insurance has pumped in a whopping E135 000 towards this year’s instalment of the Mafutseni Cycle Classic.



The sponsorship of the ninth edition of the event has increased by E15 000 as compared to the past year. The races, which are headlined by the 100km event, will take centre stage on May 21. The race, which will start at the new Total Mafutseni Garage, is organised by one of the country’s oldest cycling clubs, Newcom Wheels, that was founded in 2008. It will start at 7:30am.

Dups CEO Allen Chipangura said supporting such events was in line with his company’s campaign to promote and provide wellness.



“Taking part in sport like cycling is encouraged for overall wellbeing.

“We encourage everyone who can cycle to come in support of this beautiful sport,” said Chipangura.

The giant insurance company’s Executive Chairperson, Nelly De Sousa, also threw her full weight behind the sport, expressing the desire to promote a children’s cycling programme in future.

A grateful Newcom Wheels founder, Mbusi Motsa, thanked the company for the continued partnership, dubbing his club a breeding ground for champions after producing top cyclists who include MTN Khemani road races ace, Muzi Shabangu.



Also present was Cycling Association of Swaziland (CAS) President Sihlangu Nhlabatsi, who dubbed Dups as a key stakeholder in the development of the sport in the country.

Mafutseni Member of Parliament in Minister of Tourism and Environmental Affairs Christopher Gamedze, was represented by Constituency Councillor (Bucopho) Mduduzi Mndzebele during the festivities. The latter said there were several cyclists at the area and were eager to join clubs.

Meanwhile, cyclists will be spoilt for choice during the race. Other events will be 50km, 20km and 10km long.