ESSENTIAL HUB HARDWARE DONATES PAINT WORTH E5 500

MHLAMBANYATSI – Four months later after the Essential Hub Hardware Ezulwini MTB Challenge, the hardware company has ploughed back to the community.



The donation was done at Masibekela High School by one of the race organisers William Kelly yesterday who said they were pleased to give back to the community.

“We successfully hosted the race with the help we received from Masibekela High School. The head teacher Enock Dlamini agreed to release the scholars to be marshals during the race, and we are grateful for that and we felt we should give back to the school,” said Kelly.

He further said they saw it fit to donate E5 500 worth of buckets of paints to the school.



“We appreciate their contribution during the race which was in January. We felt they needed the paint for the agricultural building. It was the only building that was not painted so we hope the it will come in handy,” added Kelly.

Masibekela High School head teacher Enock Dlamini thanked the hardware company for their kind gesture.

“This will go a long in meeting our needs. This came at the right time when we needed it the most. The agricultural building was not painted it will not only make the school beautiful but preserve the walls of the building,” said Dlamini.