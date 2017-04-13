LADY GOLFERS SCOOP BRONZE MEDAL IN REGIONAL ALL AFRICA TOURNAMENT

MBABANE – The country’s ladies golf team is back home with their heads held high after finishing with a bronze medal in the Regional All Africa Challenge Trophy in Maseru, Lesotho.



The team of four comprised Theresa Fawcett (captain) Connie Mundell, Goodness Dlamini and Calsile Gina. South Africa won the tournament with a tight finish against Zimbabwe and Swaziland came third with ease.

This prestigious tournament is played every two years in a different country and all Southern Africa countries are invited to participate. The next edition billed for 2019 will be held in the country. The Swaziland Ladies Golf president said they were fortunate to participate in the tournament held last week.



“It was junior golfer Calsile Gina’s first international competition and she did extremely well. The format of the competition is three days to medal and only two scores to count per round,” he said.

Individually, Fawcett came eighth in the tournament competing against the best in Africa. Theresa congratulated her team on a fine effort and for all their team spirit and for playing so hard. “Swaziland Ladies Golf is also fortunate to be hosting this prestigious tournament in 2019 so we are appealing to all ladies to get their games up to scratch so we can beat South Africa.