SIMANGA, ZUNGU MARCH MTN LEAGUE’S BEST

MBABANE – Following their sterling performance in the league Simanga Shongwe and Vusumuzi Zungu have been recognised as the best players for the month of March.



The players were presented with their replica cheques yesterday at Sigwaca House by MTN Brand and Sponsorship Manager Fisiwe Vilane.

Also present during the presentation was PLS COO Pat Vilakati.

Shongwe pocketed E4 500 while Zungu took home E1 000.

It was the first time Shongwe has won this award with the latter, winning it for the second time as in December he was also crowned as the best player.

“We are here to present the player of the month award for March in both the National First Division and Premier League. We are happy to announce that Simanga Shongwe from Midas City and Matsapha United’s Vusumuzi Zungu have been chosen as the best players following their outstanding performance,” said Vilane. She further said games would continue this Easter weekend. “We are expecting exciting games even this weekend with the relegation battle still on and the NFD title race wide open. We will also be announcing the Y’ello Sunday dates soon,” said Vilane.