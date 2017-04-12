I WANT TO WIN IT FOR MY DAD - ‘SAMBA JIVE’

MBABANE – Wonder ‘Samba Jive’ Nhleko believes Swallows can turn the tables in the second leg of the CAF Confederations Cup.



He might have missed the first leg game due to bereavement but this Saturday, he feels he is ready to help his team beat AC Leopards. “Well, I might have missed the away game but I feel I am mentally ready to help Swallows. I want to win this game for my late dad, who was a die-hard Mbabane Swallows fan. Infact, the reason I chose to play for Swallows over other teams was because of him,” said Nhleko.

When asked about whether it was possible to turn the tables despite a 0-1 deficit, he replied; “If we did it against Azam, what can stop us from beating AC Leopards at home? We need to score at least three goals in the first stanza so as to ease the pressure. It will not be an easy game but I think it’s possible to advance to the next stage,” said Nhleko.



The ‘Birds’ lost 0-1 to the 2012 CAF Confederations Cup Champions in Congo on Sunday. They will clash in the second leg at Somhlolo National Stadium. The Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati-led charges, in their previous encounter, managed to beat Malawi’s Azam FC 3-1 on aggregate to advance to this stage. They lost 0-1 away and won 3-0 at Somhlolo National Stadium.



