SUPERSTARS ADD TO RAIDERS’ WOES

MBABANE – Manzini Raiders seemingly are struggling to settle in the Men’s Elite Basketball league.



In four league games they have failed to win a single match and this past weekend it was the same old story as they suffered yet another defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Manzini Superstars. The latter recorded an impressive 65-37 victory.

The four consecutive defeats plunge Raiders to the bottom of the log with only four points.

Another team that is having it tough in the elite league is Dunkylaine, who lost 93-40 to Mbabane Jazz. They have only managed one win in four outings and are second from the bottom with five points.



At the summit of the elite league are Manzini Steels, who stunned Knicks 75-65 in a tightly contested encounter. They currently lead the pack with eight points after four games with strong title contenders Imbumbe closely behind them. Imbumbe brushed aside Mbabane Raptors to keep Steels in sight.

In the Men’s Promotional league, RSSC Tridents beat Luyengo Pacers 79-67 to jump to the pole position with five points after three outings. Meanwhile, Nhlangano Warriors recorded their maiden victory at the expense of Nkambeni Scavengers, beating them 46-43.



Phoenix Alumi are dominating the Women Basketball league having gone unbeaten in three games. This weekend they got the better of Shooting Stars, whom they thrashed them 78-11, while Lady Jazz stunned Griffins 70-43.