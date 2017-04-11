MAN OF THE MATCH ‘SAWA’ SURVIVES ASTHMA ATTACK

MBABANE – Like a true soldier ready to conquer a war, Matsapha United defender Sabelo ‘Sawa’ Gamedze survived an asthma attack as his team beat Manzini Wanderers 2-0 on Sunday.



He was named Man of the Match and walked away with E2 000 in the highly contested semi-final clash of the SwaziBank Cup. The Sihlangu player was seen using an inhaler about a quarter of an hour into the match.

His hard work in the game; putting Wanderers trio of Aladeon Kola, Mfanafuthi ‘Taribo’ Bhembe and Sifiso Matse under control, put a strain on the former Mbabane Highlanders defender that he was left short of breath and the use of an inhaler worked well for him.



Gamedze steered the National First Division League side to their first SwaziBank Cup final in their maiden season. They have already gained promotion to the elite league after one season in the First Division.

The ‘Deep Blue Ocean’ side reached the final having beaten National First Division League side Mbabane Citizens, and elite sides Mbabane Swallows in the last 16, Manzini Sundowns in the quarter-finals and recently Manzini Wanderers in the semi-finals.



“The inhaler came to my rescue as I had not used it before the match. After that I was back at my best. I believe playing against the big teams in the SwaziBank Cup motivated me and we were always looking at winning,” he said.

Gamedze, who also played for Manzini Sundowns, said he was born asthmatic and it has been under control.

Gamedze said their squad comprised of good players who have the elite experience and they deserve to play in the Premier League.

He said their toughest opponents since the start of the tournament were Mbabane Citizens; Matsapha won after penalties in the last 32.



“We are not going to lose focus as we head to the final but to play our game. Our route to the final had not been easy and I don’t believe we can fail at the end. It’s been a tough journey for us and we want to win the trophy for the directors, fans, Matsapha community and our coach,” he said.