‘BULL’ FACE SEA BIRDS

MBABANE – For relegation haunted Mbabane Highlanders, the match against doomed Manzini Sea Birds carries more than the three points at stake.



It is a clash that has the ability to determine the future of the black and white ensemble that have found themselves deep into the relegation quagmire.

The must-see Easter Monday game is among five that the Premier League of Swaziland has scheduled for the day in three venue; Mavuso Sports Centre, King Sobhuza Memorial Stadium and Mayaluka Stadium.

The fixture excludes a tie between the country’s sole CAF club representative Mbabane Swallows, who should have played another relegation plagued side Red Lions.



The match between Highlanders and Sea Birds will be played at Mavuso Sports Centre starting at 2pm.

The ‘Black Bull’ are third from the bottom table with 15 points after 18 matches. A lose for Manzini Sea Birds could spell disaster to their slim hopes of survival.

After 18 games they have seven points while they are yet to play Royal Leopard, relegated threatened Red Lions and Moneni Pirates in their last three.



Tambuti FC who are not safe from the axe hosts Manzini Wanderers at Mayaluka Stadium.

The game will start at 3pm.

Tambuti are ninth in the log with 18 points while Wanderers who were left shocked by the 2-0 defeat by Matsapha United looks to maintain their top four finish.

Another double header is billed for the Shiselweni region where Green Mamba host Midas City at 1:30pm and the last game is between Royal leopard and Manzini Sundowns at 3:30pm.

Both games would be played at the King Sobhuza Memorial Stadium.

Mbabane Swallows have already been crowned the champions, having been presented with the trophy a fortnight ago.