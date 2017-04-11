DPM, ‘CRUISER’ TO ASSIST SWABA GET SPONSORSHIPS

EZULWINI – Government wants to see all sports succeed regardless of their size.



These were comments made by Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Paul Dlamini on Sunday during the SWABA National Championships held at Timbali Lodge.

The championships started on Saturday and ended on Sunday and it attracted over 100 boxing fanatics including high ranking government officials like Prince Masitsela, the DPM, Minister of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs David ‘Cruiser’ Ngcamphalala and Swaziland National Sports and Recreation Council (SNSRC) CEO Darius Dlomo.



“We are very excited to see such a massive attendance here as government. We are quite concerned about the lack of sponsorships in other sports and we will work tirelessly with the minister of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs to scout for sponsors that can support this sport,” said Dlamini.

He further highlighted that while they look for sponsors, they encourage boxers to be the best in their craft.



“We do not want a situation where the sponsors find that the standard is low. We want the sponsors to see their money’s worth. We encourage boxers to listen to their coaches as we believe they have the right expertise to groom them to be the best,” added Dlamini.

Meanwhile, Minister of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs Ngcamphalala said it pained him that boxing had no sponsor.



“They only get help from the Sports Council otherwise we feel as government we cannot leave them abandoned like this. This sport is very big and it gets the financial boost; you can see the talent that we have locally. We want all the sports to be competitive and match international standards and without companies supporting this cannot be achieved. We are pleading with organisations to support this sport,” said Ngcamphalala.

SWABA President Pearl Dlamini said they were very happy that government was coming on board to help them scout for sponsors.



“This we believe is the beginning of great things to come for the sport and we will work closely with the ministry and government to ensure the development of the sport,” said Dlamini.