WE WANT CAF CONFEDERATIONS TICKET MORE – MATSAPHA UTD

MBABANE – The dream of playing in the CAF Confederations Cup is what pushes Matsapha United to defy all odds in winning the SwaziBank Cup.



The SwaziBank Cup trophy is a ticket for the champions to play in the continent tournament. The National First Division League side are due to face Young Buffaloes in the final after their 2-0 win over Manzini Wanderers in the semi-finals on Sunday.

Matsapha United acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Victor ‘Mavikane’ Dlamini said since they beat Mbabane Swallows in the last 16 of the SwaziBank Cup, they dream of representing the country in the tournament. “We are a new club and with big ambitions. Now we are one step from reaching our dream of playing in the continental tournament.

We are here because of our hard work and now we believe we are going for a win against Buffaloes,” he said.

He said they respect Young Buffaloes as the oldest team in the country but in the field of play, things would be different.

“Our players did well against Manzini Wanderers and the support we got from our fans was marvellous.

The club is based in Matsapha and we are happy that people are showing support and we encourage them to continue cheering on the players,” he said.

Matsapha United defender Sabelo ‘Sawa’ Gamedze said it is their dream as players to play in the CAF Confederations Cup.



“It would be the best present to the directors and supporters if we win the SwaziBank Cup and go and play internationally. We have the best technical bench headed by Zimbabwe’s Saul Chamunika and experienced players,” he said.

Last year’s SwaziBank Cup champions Mbabane Swallows are one step away from reaching for the group stages where they are set to receive E3.4 million participation fee. They narrowly lost 0-1 on Sunday away to AC Leopards and the second leg match is billed for Saturday.