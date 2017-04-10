MATSAPHA VS ‘BUFFS’ IN FINAL

Wanderers.....................................0

Matsapha Utd...............................2

Yuki 1st, Sibonelo 89th



LOBAMBA – It was a case of separating the grain from the chuff, as the lavishly talented Matsapha United beat Manzini Wanderers to set up a cup final meeting against another equally good side in Young Buffaloes.



The army side beat Mbabane Highlanders in the second semi final of the competition 1-0, courtesy of Phiwa Dlamini’s strike just a minute into the game.

For Matsapha it was a case of the bigger they come the harder they fall for First Division League side Matsapha United.

Next in their firing line was Manzini Wanderers in yesterday’s SwaziBank Cup semi-final, which was won seconds after the first whistle.



Former Swazi international Dennis ‘Yuki’ Masina scored what was the quickest goal of the tournament so far, when he tapped in from inside six yards a Sidumo Shongwe cross within seconds of the first minute.

He was rested an hour later after a splendid game but his team went on to score a second at the death.

Just when Wanderers were doing all the pressing in search for an equaliser, Tawanda Chikore was dispossessed just a few metres out of his half.



The resultant counter attack dashed all hopes for a comeback as Matsapha netted the second through defender Sibonelo Dlamini, after a failed clearance fell on his feet.

It was all over for Wanderers and referee Thulani Sibandze who gave out four yellow cards blew his final whistle seconds after the restart.

Matsapha United, the ‘Deep Blue Ocean’ are through to the finals.

Their path has not been easy as they had to deal with giants Mbabane Swallows in last 16 and Manzini Sundowns in quarters.



However, Wanderers can be gracious in defeat as they died with their boots on, got all the chances to even win the match but when it is not your day, you cannot win. The final 10 minutes saw Matsapha under enormous pressure but strikers Aladeon Kola and Mfanafuthi ‘Taribo’ Bhembe’s efforts were all in vain. Not only did Matsapha win the match but their exciting right back Sabelo ‘Sawa’ Gamedze, the only First Division player in national team Sihlangu, won Man of the Match and is now E2 000 richer.