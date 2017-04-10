MTN KHEMANI’S MUZI KING OF THE ROAD

NHLANGANO – Junior cyclist Muzi Shabangu is Swaziland’s newest king of the road.



The 19-year-old, whose name has become synonymous with gold, proved invincible on the road to win Swaziland’s premier race in his first attempt ahead of top cyclists from the region.

The National Road Championships were staged under the Total Swaziland banner for the third time in a row at Nhlangano T-junction yesterday.

The cyclist of the moment clocked 3:09:45 hours to dethrone MTN Khemani Cycling Club teammate Sicelo Phiri in the 120km torturous event.



Even though he had to attend to his bicycle three times due to mechanical faults, the reigning junior champion still had the verve to outshine his competitors, finishing ahead of teammate Mduduzi Zwane, who forced a photo-finish with a time of 3.09.47. Newcomers, Dig Deep Cycling club’s seasoned cyclist Sabelo Mngometulu completed the list of podium finishers with a time of 3:09:50 hours.

“It was tough as the distance was stretched by 20km as compared to the past year.



“My strength in climbs came in handy as I eventually shook off my competitors,” said the proud champion.

The cyclists in the main race raced from the T-junction (KaMjuda) and cycled towards Mhlosheni. They then raced to Mahamba Border, before another U-turn towards Salem in Hlatsi before returning to the winning point.

Winning the 60km and 30km events were Ayanda Dlamini and Sandziso Mnisi from 4Eva and USDF in 1:56:49 and 1:15:20 hours, respectively.



Guests led by Deputy Prime Minister, Paul Dlamini, also took to the road to flex their muscles in the race featuring South Africa and Botswana’s cyclists.

Other high-profile participants included Minister of Housing and Urban Development Phiwayinkhosi Mabuza, and Swaziland National Sport and Recreation Council (SNSRC) CEO Darius Dlomo. Injured Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs Minister David ‘Cruiser’ Ngcamphalala watched from the sidelines alongside vibrant Shiselweni Regional Administrator Themba Masuku.

The winners will get their prizes during a prize giving in the next three weeks.