THABISO, ‘OMO’ STEAL SHOW AT BOXING CHAMPIONSHIPS



EZULWINI – As boxers exchanged blows in Saturday’s SWABA National Boxing Championships, Thabiso Dlamini and Sifiso ‘Omo’ Ngwenya stole the show in the main bouts.



The Swaziland Boxing Association (SWABA) hosted a two-day championship this weekend with the first day on Saturday attracting over 100 spectators at Timbali Lodge in Ezulwini. Ten cadets took to the ring to ensure the future of the sports and were later on the day given medals by SWABA President Pearl Dlamini.

Thabiso of Matsapha proved rather too good for Sikelela Dlamini in the day’s main fight while ‘Omo’ produced a knockout punch to see off Mneli Nkambule of Kid Mamba.