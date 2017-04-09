YELELE: UNDER-20S SET TO THRILL

MBABANE – The country’s soccer Mecca, Somhlolo National Stadium will be home to a football fest today.



The action starts as early as 9am when the SwaziBank Cup Under-20 knockout semis get underway.

Fans who have been following the juniors under the PLS Development leagues will attest that it is often entertaining football full of skill and talent.



First to go will be the forces’ derby between Green Mamba and Royal Leopard at 9am before 2014 champions Manzini Sundowns take on defending champions Young Buffaloes at 11am.

All these teams have some talented youngsters who can keep the crowd on the edge of their seats.



“It’s going down as of 9am with the Under-20s and fans can come in their numbers they will not regret it,” PLS Development PRO Dumisani ‘DU’ Sibandze yesterday.

He said the senior teams would follow at 1:30pm and 3:30pm respectively. Entry fee to the games is E30 per head and gates will open at 8am.