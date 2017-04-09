16 GIRLS FOR SMK FOOTBALL ACADEMY

MATSAPHA – Over 80 juniors both boys and girls displayed their skills during the selection of 30 players to enrol in the SMK Academy for the next seven years.



The players under the age of 10 years came from schools around Matsapha comprising; Matsapha Government, Kwaluseni Infant, Kwaluseni Central, Tubungu Primary. There were also individuals from teams around the industrial site of the area. The selection will include 16 boys and the same number of girls. The players were selected during the Matsapha Juniors Soccer Festival held at Tubungu Primary School yesterday.



SMK Academy Manager Semion ‘Malume’ Khumalo said he started the programme in 2010 where he recruited juniors under 10 years and now they are ready join teams and start their football career. He said this time around they decided to also include girls as most of them were playing without having gone through a development structure.



“We are happy that lot of schools showed interest in being part of this programme. Despite that the turn-out for the girls was low but we are going to engage them in the development programme. I believe after seven years from now especially majority will be 17 years, they will join teams and play,” he said.

Also invited was the National Football Association of Swaziland. Friday Mncina honoured the invitation. The event was sponsored by Ruchi Wholesalers, Fedics, Car Land, Akinmas Investment and PSI.