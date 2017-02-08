FA’S SIHLANGU COACH DILEMMA

MBABANE – Naming of the new Sihlangu coach has stalled as it has emerged the lowest demand from the Football Association’s (FA) vastly experienced list of tacticians wants US$15 000 (about E210 000) as monthly salary.



This is a far-fetched figure from the reported E20 000 Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga was getting while he sat at the hottest coaching seat in the land.

The FA made a shortlist of 17 coaches from the many who flooded the Sigwaca House immediately the Sihlangu coaching post was thrown in the air for the taking and they included experienced former Namibia, Tanzania and Malawi senior national sides coach Tom Saintfiet, among others, with ‘Madze’ and Anthony Mdluli being the only local coaches to apply.

Coach less Sihlangu will participate in three tournaments in a space of four months, starting with the COSAFA Cup in May, 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers where the nation’s pride are in Group J alongside continent’s powerhouses Tunisia, Niger and finalists from the recently ended AFCON tournament Egypt in June and the CHAN 2018 qualifiers where they have been pitted against Zambia’s Chipolopolo to be played on the same month.



Sihlangu remains without a coach amid the tight schedule coming up and more especially, domestic games winding up.

High ranking sources within the FA Executive Committee have confided with the Times Sports Desk that hiring a new coach would drag until the end of the month as preferred candidates were still being negotiated to a lesser pay.



“Most of the coaches we have interviewed are good but the salaries they are looking for are just way too high for our budget,” our source said. FA Marketing and Communications Officer Muzi Radebe said they were still awaiting feedback from the executive.