SWALLOWS MUST CONQUER AFRICA - MINISTER ‘CRUISER’

MBABANE – They say records speak volumes and Mbabane Swallows will hope their 100 per cent unbeaten run will come in handy when they face Botswana’s Orapa United on Saturday.



Minister of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs David ‘Cruiser’ Ngcamphalala believes it is possible for the Mbabane giants to conquer Africa.

Ngcamphalala made these comments when he was interviewed by the Sports Desk yesterday.



“I am very optimistic that Mbabane Swallows will hoist the country flag because they are not only on good form but they have proven that they can’t be beaten in local football. They should transform this performance when they face their Botswana opponents,” the minister said.

‘Cruiser’ further pointed out that Orapa United were no match for the ‘Birds’.



“Swallows have outdone themselves having almost won every trophy this season and this gives us hope that they will represent the country well. Their record speaks volumes and we have high hopes that they will advance to the next round,” added the Sports minister.



Strong



Ngcamphalala said Royal Leopard were also one of the strong teams in the league and they have what it takes to beat their Democratic Republic of Congo opponents.

“Leopard have also proven that they are one of the best teams in the league as the last time they played in this kind of tournament they outdid themselves.



In football nothing is impossible. This only requires one to be well-prepared, after all it’s 11 versus 11 players,” he said.

He further invited the football lovers to support the country’s CAF envoys.



