‘SAMBA JIVE’, ‘SIKHALI’ INGWENYAMA CUP TOURNEY’S BEST – STATISTICS REVEAL

MBABANE – If statistics are anything to go by, then the Ingwenyama Cup’s Best Player Award race is down to two players – Wonder ‘Samba Jive’ Nhleko and Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa of champions Mbabane Swallows.



A research based on Swallows’ games and their match reports reveals the elite coaches and players who felt any of these two and teammate Papy Kabamba deserve it were justified. However, the statistics which focused on each of the trio’s goals and assists takes out the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) midfielder Papy.



Papy does not appear to have made any immediate assist in all the goals they scored in the five games of the spectacular tournament. It is Nhleko and Ndzinisa among the coaches and players’ choices shone the most.

Nhleko and Ndzinisa all finished with four goals apiece and each made an equal number of assists. Each made two assists, one less than midfielder Njabulo ‘D4D’ Ndlovu. However, what puts Nhleko and Ndzinisa above the rest is the fact that they have assists and further scored the all-important goals.



As put by the coaches interviewed on Monday, Nhleko has more chances given he scored winning goals in two very tough games being Manzini Sea Birds and Manzini Sundowns respectively. He scored a brace in the 2-1 win against Sea Birds, scoring from a Njabulo ‘D4D’ Ndlovu assist before converting a fre kick from the edge of the box.



In the first game against Hub Sundowns he scored their third goal after Ndzinisa had a scored brace. Nhleko’s goal came from a Siphamandla Matsenjwa cross. In the quarter-finals against Vovovo, it was his assist that saw Sanele Mkhweli score their opening goal as they won 5-0.

This was Nhleko’s first assist as the second came when it was so desperately required – in the final as his return header saw Ndzinisa finish off with a powerful header from inside the six yard box.