‘BIRDS’ STARS PROMISE CAF GROUP STAGES FINISH

MBABANE – Having failed to progress to the next stage of any continental inter-club tournament for the past four years, Mbabane Swallows stars are fired up to shrug off the bad luck this time around.



Previous attempts in the CAF Champions League against Zanaco (Zambia), Nkana (Zambia), Zesco United (Zambia) and APR (Rwanda) all ended in the first hurdle but this time, backed by a good home winning record, Swallows stars are confident of going all the way. Striker Sandile Hlatshwako said they would have to progress this time around and to pave the way; they would have to set the tone in Saturday’s away game against Botswana’s Orapa.



“It is not important who starts or who scores but what is essential is making sure we progress to the next round. The aim is reaching the tournament’s group stages,” the galloping forward said.South Africa-born defender Siphamandla Matsenjwa shared the same sentiments, saying it was time they transformed their domestic dominance to the continental competitions.



