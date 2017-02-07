‘BIRDS’ TRIO FOR BEST PLAYER AWARD

MBABANE – Being champions two successive times is not all Mbabane Swallows will seemingly be celebrating but three of their top players are fierce contenders for the Ingwenyama Cup’s Player of the Series Award.



Random interviews with some elite coaches and players gave the likes of veteran winger Wonder ‘Samba Jive’ Nhleko, Castle Premier Challenge’s Best Player in midfielder Papy Tshimbimbi and striker Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa thumbs up for the award.

Swallows skipper and left footed winger Tony ‘TT’ Tsabedze, Moneni Pirates’ Mfanufikile ‘Fash’ Ndzimandze and Buffaloes Nhlanhla Gwebu were other names that were raised but the above trio was in most those who voiced their opinions.



Worth mentioning is that all the above names made a significant contribution to their teams’ campaign in the tournament that Swallows defended with a 1-0 win over an unlucky Young Buffaloes this past Sunday at the Somhlolo National Stadium.



“Wonder Nhleko for me was the best especially because they would not have been champions but for his impact in the two games against Sea Birds and Manzini Sundowns. Nhlanhla Gwebu deserves the keeper’s award as he did not conceded throughout until the final but Nkomishi was also good only he conceded more goals,” said former national team coach Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga who is now with Green Mamba.



Manzini Wanderers’ Captain Lwazi ‘Shana’ Maziya also minced no words but picked Nhleko for the same reasons as Bulunga while also saying Gwebu was best goalkeeper which has a E10 000 cheque before tax deduction.



“Wonder was always influential, scoring crucial goals in tough games and also provided assists but for the goalkeeper award I understand Nhlanhla only conceded in the final which is big achievement so given the number of goals Nkomishi conceded, the former deserves it more,” he said.