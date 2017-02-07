AS VITA NOT COMING HERE TO LOSE – ‘XAVI’

MBABANE – For the first time since joining Royal Leopard from Midas Mbabane City, AS Vita striker Mthunzi ‘Xavi’ Mkhontfo will face his former employers on Saturday.



He is not looking to compromise with Leopard who sold him to AS Vita early last year but to make an impact at the Somhlolo National Stadium. The two sides clash in the Total CAF Champions League first leg.



“It feels great to be coming home but we know people will be expecting the best from us as our team is above Leopard but that’s on paper. What’s important is that we’re not coming there to lose especially since we’re away,” he said.



He said the rankings between the two sides meant pressure was more on his AS Vita side whereby he plays along fellow Swazi Felix Badenhorst signed from Mbabane Swallows towards the end of last year.

“We have all the work to do on our shoulders but it doesn’t mean we’ll put ourselves under pressure instead we’ll play our normal game and ensure we don’t lose this away fixture,” he said.



The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) giants have been in preparations for this two legged clash with the second leg a week later. They have played a series of friendly matches at home and in South Africa including Highlands Park and Witbank Spurs.



No immediate comment could be obtained from his teammate Bandenhorst who is also expected to revive domestic memories as he would score against Leopard while in the red and white of two-time consecutive Ingwenyama Cup champions.

Leopard host AS Vita on Saturday while Swallows will be away to Botswana’s Orapa United on the same day in the Total CAF Confederations Cup.