KING’S PASSION FOR SPORTS KEY – SNSRC

MBABANE – The Swaziland National Sports and Recreation Council (SNSRC) has hailed His Majesty King Mswati III’s passion for sports, noting that it is key to success.



His Majesty attended the final of the SMVAF Ingwenyama Cup, which was played at Somhlolo National Stadium on Sunday. The final pitted army side Young Buffaloes against eventual champions Mbabane Swallows.

SNSRC Media Officer Dumisani Ntiwane said they were grateful to His Majesty for his enthusiasm towards sports, which he said would go a long way towards uplifting the standard of sports in the country.



“Seeing His Majesty bless us with his presence during the finals of the Ingwenyama Cup shows that we have a King who loves sports passionately, as he made time in his busy schedule to watch the final with his people at the national stadium.



“Council is alive to the perception and expectations of the populace regarding sports in the country. Swazis are indeed demanding greater government intervention towards sports development and sport for human development. We are very grateful to the king for showing so much love and passion for not just football but sports in general,” Ntiwane said.



He also lauded the soccer fans who were generally well behaved throughout on Sunday, for the role they played in ensuring that the day was the success it was.

“As council, we were more than thrilled to see the King being part of the day. Council is positioning itself to work on and deliver a Sports system through collaboration with its key strategic partners. Once again, we say Bayethe Wena Waphakathi!