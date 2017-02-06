‘BIRDS’ MAJESTIC CHAMPS AGAIN



LOBAMBA – There are two certainties in life – death and taxes. Now you can add a third one, a Mbabane Swallows victory in a Cup final.



His Majesty King Mswati III, Emakhosikati, the Prime Minister, Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini, members of Cabinet and Members of Parliament joined a 12 000 strong crowd at the country’s soccer Mecca on a scorching day yesterday to see unstoppable Mbabane Swallows not only clinch the Ingwenyama Cup for the second successive time, but add another feather in their cap by completing a Treble with one tournament still to play – the SwaziBank.



Having won a remarkable quartet just last season, the red and white glamour giants have already defended the Castle Premier Challenge, clinched the ultimate prize, the MTN league with six games remaining and now, the Ingwenyama Cup, taking home a princely E1.2 million first prize cheque.

It was a glancing header by goal-a-game striker, Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa who finished off a ball crossed back by Njabulo ‘D4D’ Ndlovu after a deceptive free kick by Tony ‘TT’ Tsabedze, which drew Buffaloes goalkeeper Nhlanhla Gwebu off his line.



It was three minutes before the half-hour mark and the ‘Birds’ held on for dear life to clinch the richest tournament in the land while adding their seventh-trophy in two seasons in their bursting-at-seams trophy cabinet.



The final itself, though not pleasing in the eyes, saw Swallows dominate early exchanges with Buffaloes goalkeeper Nhlanhla Gwebu pulling off a one hand save to deny Banele ‘Pupu’ Sikhondze while Swallows goalkeeper, Sandile ‘Nkomishi’ Ginindza also pulled off an equally acrobatic save from a Phiwa Dlamini shot in a one-on-one situation.



With several Swallows players below par in Njabulo Ndlovu, Wonder ‘Samba Jive’ Nhleko, Siphamandla Matsenjwa and Papy Tshibimbi Kabamba, Buffaloes seized control of the game in the second half but spurned countless goal-scoring chances.