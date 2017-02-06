IT WAS A 50/50 GAME – PM

LOBAMBA – Ingwenyama Cup finalists Mbabane Swallows and Young Buffaloes both had Prime Minister (PM) Sibusiso Dlamini eating out of the palms of their hands.



The premier was among guests during yesterday’s final attended by His Majesty King Mswati III and won 1-0 by Mbabane Swallows at Somhlolo National Stadium. The PM stressed that any team could have easily claimed gold.

“Anything could have happened. Both teams came to the party.



“But there had to be one winner at the end. Congratulations to Swallows, who were the eventual winners that were crowned by the King. Buffaloes also deserve credit for their spirited display,” said the PM.

The premier was also impressed by the flawless blending of sports and culture, lauding His Majesty King Mswati III for coming up with the exceptional tournament.



“We laud sponsors Sincephetelo MVA Fund for joining hands in the festivities. We thank all stakeholders, both in culture and football,” said the head of government.



Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs Minister David ‘Cruiser’ Ngcamphalala, on the other hand, felt the tournament provided a perfect platform to unite the nation, thanking Their Majesties for making a stop at the venue.

“Congratulations to Swallows for defending the title. Buffaloes also played well,” said the minister.