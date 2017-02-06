MALKERNS FOLK TREATED TO 18 BOUTS

MALKERNS – Boxing is certainly on the rise. Malkerns came to a standstill on Saturday afternoon as boxers exchanged blows in an event organised by the Malkerns Boxing Club in collaboration with the Swaziland Boxing Association (SWABA).

The area’s car wash just inside the small town resembled a beehive as they were treated to 18 heated bouts on the day.

This was the first event of what is expected to be a jam-packed year for SWABA. The competition was attended by employees from the Swaziland National Sports and Recreation Council (SNSRC) and already Malkerns Club is looking to host yet another event following the large following witnessed on the day.



Malkerns Club’s Delisile Kunene said they were happy with the attendance despite difficulties in hosting the tournament that was initially scheduled for Princess Pholile Hall.