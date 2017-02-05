BIG BONUSES FOR UNEMPLOYED STARS

MBABANE – Army Commander Sobantu Dlamini has promised big bonuses for their unemployed contingent of stars if they beat Mbabane Swallows this afternoon.



Young Buffaloes meet their nemesis Swallows in the finals of the Ingwenyama Cup with a mouth-watering E1.2 million at stake. Dlamini, the Buffaloes president, met the team on Wednesday morning at the Army Headquarters in Bethany where he told his players point blank that he was expecting good results from the match which is expected to draw a capacity crowd.



The two teams will be meeting for the second time in major knockout finals following encounters in the Trade Fair Cup 2007 and the SPTC Ultimate Home Cup in 2013. In both occasions, Buffaloes came second best to the capital city giants.

“I talked with them and they promised us a good game,” Dlamini said when reached yesterday.



“We are entering the game as underdogs following Swallows’ recent good rich form but we will make things difficult for them.

“They must be careful. To add, I must say we are expecting a fair game from match officials and my boys cannot afford to throw away the golden opportunity now after playing difficult matches to the finals and especially in front of Their Majesties,” Dlamini added.



The last time Buffaloes won a trophy was in the 2009/10 MTN League under the tutelage of Zenzele ‘Ace’ Dlamini.

“I cannot reveal figures in the media but the unemployed players will certainly receive bonuses,” he added.



Some players yet to undergo training in the Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (USDF) include Siboniso Mamba, Linda Tsabedze, Sandile Gamedze, Sanele Ngcamphalala, Dumisani ‘DU’ Mdluli, Ndumiso ‘Karas’ Dlamini and Mpendulo Dlamini.