SRIC HIKES MBABANE GOLF SPONSORSHIP TO E85 000

MBABANE – SRIC has hit a birdie with an increased E85 000 sponsorship for the Mbabane Golf Club Monthly Masters tournament.



In a space of four years, Swaziland Royal Insurance Corporation (SRIC) has pumped in a total sponsorship amounting to E290 000 to the club between 2014 to date.



The event was graced by the presence of Minister of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs David ‘Cruiser’ Ngcamphalala, Mbabane Mayor Benito Jones and SRIC General Manager Zama Ngcobo.



When announcing the sponsorship package SRIC’s Ngcobo said the deal was not about the monetary value, but about promoting a good spirit shown by Mbabane Golf Club members over the years.



“We have been in this partnership for three years since 2014, but we have no regrets at all because of the commitment we have seen from golfers here. We pledge to continue supporting the club and we, therefore, announce a new E85 000 sponsorship for 2017,” he said to be applause of the always lively Mbabane Golf Club players.



He also said as a company they drew their strength and commitment to the great support they were seeing from the Minister of Sports, Ngcamphalala.

“We are cognisant of His Majesty’s Vision 2022 and the role that sports play in driving the country towards attaining the vision. This sponsorship is our way to contributing towards the national cause,” he said.



Minister Ngcamphalala said it was companies like SRIC who have been the lifeblood of sports development in the country, through their continuous support to sports.