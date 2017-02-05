CITIZEN DROP CRUCIAL TWO POINTS IN 4-GOAL THRILLER

Mbabane Citizens................................... (0)2

Thami 70th, Samkelo 91st

City Warriors.......................................... (0)2

Mazi 49th, Mathokoza 88th



MANZINI – It was a case of two crucial points dropped for Mbabane Citizen against City Warriors as they surrendered their top four spot to Madlenya, who beat Amalanda 4-0.



Though they came from behind to force a 2-all draw, victory could have sustained their stay in the top four, with the hope of even toppling neighbours Vovovo FC in case they drop points in subsequent games. However, it was the latter that gained further ground on third spot after beating Sikhalo away in Mayaluka by 2-0.



Substitute Samkeliso Dlamini was the life-saver for the hosts as he netted home an equaliser in referee’s optional time.

These results saw the Bongani Makhanya-led charges dropping one place in the log while Madlenya, who leapfrogged them for the fourth spot with 26 points, went one above Citizens.



The NFD rookies Warriors remain at the sixth spot with 20 points. The game started on a low note with both teams failing to break the deadlock in front of a disappointing crowd of 50 football lovers. The visitors, however, had to wait for 49 minutes to open the scorers chart through the boot of workaholic striker Mavi Mamba. He took defenders on a solo run before unleashing a thunderbolt shot that beat Mancoba Mvula across the poles.



However, the Mbabane-based team levelled matters in the 70 minutes through second half substitute Thami Dlamini who headed from a well-executed cross by Mancoba Vilakati.