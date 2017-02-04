MRPA POOL LEAGUE 2ND ROUND RESUMES

MBABANE – After a lengthy break, the cue-sticks are already polished up and keeping the tables busy in practice as the Manzini Regional Pool Association (MRPA) resumes its league second round today.



Players in the Western Zone, formerly Malkerns will be out to get the points for their various clubs with all scheduled games set to kick off at 2pm. They begin the second round with Way Inn comfortably at the summit.

According to the MRPA fixture, leaders Way Inn clash head-on with second-placed and tough rivals France at Stairs in a Malkerns derby. This is a catch-up game for France who need to close the gap between themselves and Way Inn, currently at seven points.



Way Inn win this one, it will be tough getting them off the summit especially with the talent and experience at their disposal. This game is one of three set for this afternoon and there is also another Malkerns derby between Nicks and Stairs.

The third game is a ‘brotherhood’ clash as home teams Mankayane and Mankayane Eagles host the other in the small town. The fixtures were confirmed by MRPA’s Secretary Mbongeni Gamedze.