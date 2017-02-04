TOP GOLFERS FOR ROYAL SWAZI OPEN
MBABANE – Top amateur golfers are expected to take to the fairways during tomorrow’s Royal Swazi Spa Golf Open.
The tournament will be played over 36 holes at Royal Swazi Spa Golf Course in Ezulwini. The first tee will be at 6:30am. The visiting players from South Africa are also expected to also take to the greens, eyes will be on the likes of Vusi Dlamini, Dean Johnson, Gift Zulu and Sifiso Vilane, who boast handicaps of between zero and two.
According to a statement from the organisers, players are exposed to report to the venue 30 minutes before tee-off time.
Post your comment
COLANI VILAKATI on 19/05/2016 07:25:09
GUYS TANKS FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON OUR SOCCER LIFE. I AM IN MBOMBELA MPUMALANGA I JUST READ IT. IT'S GREAT TO HEAR ABOUT THOSE ...
maphalala george on 17/05/2016 10:36:53
If only we had a listening government ngabe akunje. When the whole nation cried foul on their iron ore taken out of the country without ...
Xolani Simphiwe Mkhatshwa on 17/05/2016 10:22:56
I see nothing wrong about being a widow because nobody chooses to be widowed, it just happens unexpectedly. people should just understand. We're on the ...
Xolani Simphiwe Mkhatshwa on 17/05/2016 10:09:04
a deep search should be conducted and the hand of the law should take its course also. I call this carelessness klaar.!
Concerned woman on 17/05/2016 10:08:05
maye kubuhlungu naku lokwentiwa ngulabanye bo make lesiphila nabo, wabikela maphi emaphoyisa lo make lo. akavalelwe nje angaphumi
Comments (0 posted):