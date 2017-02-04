TOP GOLFERS FOR ROYAL SWAZI OPEN

MBABANE – Top amateur golfers are expected to take to the fairways during tomorrow’s Royal Swazi Spa Golf Open.



The tournament will be played over 36 holes at Royal Swazi Spa Golf Course in Ezulwini. The first tee will be at 6:30am. The visiting players from South Africa are also expected to also take to the greens, eyes will be on the likes of Vusi Dlamini, Dean Johnson, Gift Zulu and Sifiso Vilane, who boast handicaps of between zero and two.



According to a statement from the organisers, players are exposed to report to the venue 30 minutes before tee-off time.



