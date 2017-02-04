BAD BOYS OUT TO RAID MALANTI’S ‘CHIEFDOM’

MBABANE – Malanti Chiefs are eager to remain in pursuit of the MTN National First Division League title when they host Bad Boys in Pigg’s Peak this afternoon.



It is an interesting match-up, featuring teams that were relegated from top flight football in the past season. While Bad Boys need all the points to move away from the drop zone; second-placed Malanti want to keep leaders, Matsapha United, in sight.

Following an exodus of players that saw the release of defender, Banele Dlamini and midfielders, Tawanda Chikuku, and Cedric Gulwa, ahead of yesterday’s registration deadline, the visitors will be expected to prove that they remain a force to be reckoned with without the seasoned trio. The hosts recorded a convincing 5-1 victory in the reverse fixture. Time will tell if the gold and black ensemble will celebrate their historic double over the stuttering side.