TWO TEAM LISTS WRITTEN ON ROCK NEXT TO ARMY BARRACKS

Baby face Nelson, John Dilika...izinja zase kasi lezaphuma ejele senza icala one-time. Sangena Gazi singena on a lovely Saturday on the first weekend ya-February. Thanks God Janu-worry is over but solo Gazi stress setikolwa asipheli. Gazi lentfo yema-school fees is no longer an issue ya-Janu-worry as some schools sekafuna lemali monthly in a new arrangement.



So we know nanyalo Gazi kutsi solo kumatima, hence we will take it slow sitocatfuta Gazi kancane kancane.

Gazi, not once have we raised le-issue of muti in our football having reached epic proportions but nyalo nanatsi sesiyesaba of what is happening behind the scenes. It has reached shocking levels. Phela our impeccable sources have told us how two team lists of players are written in a rock next to an army barrack.



It is not the first time such a thing happened. Remember how an insignia of a police cap was discovered in Pigg’s Peak during the week leading to a Cup final of a popular knockout tournament. The whole country was shocked to the wits.

Gazi, nyalo ke, what has happened in a forest next to the army barracks ngalakubo-Matsapha has left us fearing for the worst. Phela our informed sources told us, the team lists include an armed forces side and a team yaka-National First Division that is fighting tooth and nail to return leka-Premier League. On top of the rock, which we now call the ‘Rock of Ages’ are the names of the players from both teams written with a white substance.



We wonder ke Gazi kutsi what is the whole intention and who has done this dastardly act. But tsine we know what the whole intention is because phela the two teams have met at some stage sayo le-tournament which comes to an end tomorrow leka-Somhlolo. Perhaps, it was a move to put to an end the journey yale-team. Next week Gazi, we assure you we will do our damndest to bring back a picture of the team lists written on lelidwala laphakade ... Heek, heek, heek, heek ...