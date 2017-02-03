NDODA OUT OF INGWENYAMA CUP FINAL

MBABANE – Young Buffaloes will minus talisman Ndoda Mthethwa in the Ingwenyama Cup final against Mbabane Swallows.



Barely a day after declaring his readiness to score past his former Manzini Wanderers teammate in Mbabane Swallows shot-stopper, Sandile ‘Nkomishi’ Ginindza, the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) burst the burly forward’s bubble. The player has accumulated three yellow cards in the MTN Premier League and will be suspended for the next one match, which is Sunday’s crunch decider, as per the dictates of Article 6.2 of the Rules and Regulations.



“Any player, who accumulates three cautions (yellow cards) in any season, shall be suspended from participation in next one match to be played by his team in any official competition under the auspices of the PLS,” reads the rules in part.



If the striker accumulated the same number of cards in the Ingwenyama Cup, he was going to be off the hook. The tournament’s cards have no bearing in other fixtures, except two cautions in one match.



The latest developments came as a blow to the security forces side. The player has scored twice in four matches in the tournament. Buffaloes have to now rely on the duo of returning striker, Nhlanhla ‘Mshengu’ Kunene, who is likely to be rusty after being sidelined by an injury, as well the lanky Phiwa Dlamini. The latter usually struggles to break into the starting team.



PLS COO, Pat Vilakati, confirmed the matter, saying the speedy striker was one of several players from the Premier League and National First Division, who would not feature in the next official fixtures.

Also suspended is Manzini Wanderers gifted defender, Sihle Mkhonta, who will miss the visit to Manzini Sundowns when league action resumes.