‘KOKI’, DOMINIC READY TO BATTLE ON/OFF THE FIELD

MBABANE – While Young Buffaloes are excited at the return of top striker Nhlanhla Mshengu Kunene, Mbabane Swallows relish at the quick recovery of first choice goalkeeper, Sandile ‘Nkomishi’ Ginindza ahead of Sunday’s Ingwenyama Cup final.



The former Malanti Chiefs goal poacher has been sidelined by an injury for over three weeks, but coach Dominic Kunene said the player is available for selection after recovering on time.

The two giants will cross swords at the Somhlolo National Stadium for the E1.2 Million grand prize.



“Mshengu has recovered fully and we are improving his fitness level, but he will be available for selection. We are bringing a full strength squad for the match, which gives me a good headache,” he said.



His Mbabane Swallows counterpart Thabo Koki Vilakati was also raving about the availability of ace goalkeeper Sandile ‘Nkomishi’ Ginindza who finished Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manzini Sea Birds visibly limping. He missed training Monday training as he was due to be assessed by doctors.



“He has recovered from what turned out to be a minor knock. He will be contesting for the number one spot with an equally capable teammate Ntokozo Shabangu. No one wants to miss a cup final, and that is more so because in the team once you lose your position it becomes difficult to claw your way back,” he said.



The Ingwenyama Cup final will be a battle between two known fashionistas in ‘Koki’ and Kunene.

The two coaches, who had stint together at the army side, are known for their immaculate dressing and good fashion taste.



Both are yet to decide what to wear on Sunday at the Somhlolo National Stadium, but they did not hide the fact that they will be well presentable.

On the football front, ‘Koki’ has one fear going to the game, and that is complacency from his players.