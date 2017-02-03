E50 000 WORTH TRIP FOR TWO AFCON LUCKY FANS

MATSAPHA – Two lucky football fans were yesterday officially presented their air-tickets to watch the AFCON 2017 Finals in Gabon on Sunday.



This was during the press conference held at Total Sigodweni Filling Station where Bheki Bulunga together with Mduduzi Maziya were handed over their prizes by the Total Swaziland Managing Director Anthony Siebert.Present during the event was Total Territory Manager Sindi Horton and Sales and Marketing Intern Officer Khetsiwe Mmema.



This comes after Bulunga was announced the winner on 21st January during the draw that was held at Total Mafutseni Filling Station which saw over 1700 entries. Total Swaziland Service station launched the Service Station AFCON Promotion on the 6th of January where by total customers had to spend at least E400 or above at any service station in the country to stand a chance to win the grand prize, a double ticket for a trip to Gabon, Libreville to watch live the finals.



The official winner had to choose the one person and Bulunga happened to select Mduduzi Maziya who is his brother in law.

The grand prize winners would leave tomorrow at King Mswati III International Airport for Gabon and they are expected back home on the 7th of February next week. All the expenses which include airtickets, accommodation etc will be catered for by Total. The total cost is E50000.



Total Swaziland MD Siebert said they were grateful to afford football lovers a once in a lifetime opportunity to watch the continental showpiece.

“We, as Total wish them well as they embark on the journey to Gabon. They should enjoy themsleves and hopeful they would come back home safe. We also want to encourage customers to continue to support our brands,” said Siebert.