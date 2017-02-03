YOU’LL HAVE A PHUZA FACE – MAGISTRATE TELLS GIRL SEXUALLY HARASSED BY JUNIOR

MANZINI – Principal Magistrate David Khumalo yesterday asked the complainant who was allegedly sexually harassed by Mbabane Highlanders Defender, Sicelo ‘Junior’ Simelane if she knew what a ‘Phuza face’ was.



A ‘Phuza face’ is an appearance associated with someone who is a drunkard.

The principal magistrate asked, Mary* the question after the suspect’s attorney, Advocate Mduduzi Mabila had revealed that when the offence was allegedly committed, when the complainant was still 14 years old, she was under the influence of alcohol.



“Since you were both drunk on the day of the incident, I assume you still do drink alcohol, why do you do so?’ Mabila enquired.

The complainant made it clear to the court that she drank alcohol and further stated that the simple reason was that she was 18 and legal to do so.

Mary’s statement did not go down well with the principal magistrate who put down his pen and warned her against uttering such.



“You need to focus on shaping your future and forget about alcohol and partying. Such things are going to hinder your focus and ruin your future. Have you ever heard of something called a ‘Phuza Face’,” the magistrate said, to which the complainant responded to the affirmative.



The magistrate further stated that there were beautiful girls and women whose faces and bodies have been destroyed by alcohol.

“These people do not even look their age, simply because the alcohol had completely destroyed their looks. I would like to advise you to concentrate on your studies and stop drinking alcohol,” the magistrate said.



Advocate further asked the complainant how many boyfriends she had, a question which was squashed by the Senior Public Prosecutor as labelled as inappropriate.