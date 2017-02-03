ZIM ROYAL CUP IN LIMBO

MBABANE – Uncertainty surrounds Zimbabwe’s Royal Cup.



Zimbabwe’s Sunday News reported that the second edition of the tournament, which is a proposed football match between hosts Bulawayo Highlanders and Manzini Wanderers at Barbourfields Stadium on February 25, was in danger of not taking place after the boycotting of the launch by the host team last Friday.



“Despite being launched by Ntabazinduna chief, Nhanhlayamangwe Ndiweni, who is the Chairman of the Royal Cup Trust, the football match is in big danger of not going ahead with Highlanders making it clear that as long as there is no financial commitment from the organisers they will not be involved. “Highlanders acting Chairman Modern Ngwenya reportedly asked for those behind the initiative to make available US$10 000 (E135 700),” reads the report.

The first prize for the Royal Cup is understood to be US$15 000 (E203 500).

Royal Cup Trust Chief Executive Officer Nkosinathi Ndiweni told Zimbabwe’s media if Highlanders pulled out, they were ready to engage another Premier League outfit from that country. “Tentatively yes, the Royal Cup is on, we are still working on the logistics, paperwork to make sure that we don’t contravene the laws and statutes of the land and those of organisations that run sport.



“Highlanders are a preferred choice because of where we come from; we wish a big team like Highlanders to be part of the activities. In Zimbabwe, there are 18 PSL teams. We are not confined to any club. We have already spoken to other clubs; we want the tournament to go on and include other teams,’’ Ndiweni was quoted saying.