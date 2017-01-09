NEW YEAR, SAME THREE-LING ‘BIRDS’





Swallows............................. (1)3

Sandile 39th, 50th, Wonder 61st

G. Mamba............................ (1)1

Muhle 9th



LOBAMBA – They are simply unstoppable. Not even ex-national team Sihlangu coach Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga could stop Mbabane Swallows’ winning run.



It’s now 21 games unbeaten for ‘Tinyoni’, as Swallows are also fondly known, in all competitions.

The debutant Green Mamba coach, Bulunga, saw his charges start the game with a lot of promise and even deservedly going in front.

However, this has been the case for Swallows in some games, including against Sea Birds in the Ingwenyama Cup, but the capital city giants work their way back to eventually run out as winners at the end of the game. So now Swallows winning streak in the league stands at 15 games out of 15 and 45 points in total.



They are now 18 points ahead of second-placed Young Buffaloes with seven games remaining which means they need just one win to be officially crowned champions.

Swallows have also been unbeaten in four Castle Premier Challenge games and two in the Ingwenyama Cup which makes it 21 games in all competitions.



As always, games between these two sides are forever tightly contested and this was no different - Bulunga’s charges lost but they could have also done better if they had converted all their chances in the first half.



However, credit must also go to goalkeeper Sandile ‘Nkomishi’ Ginindza, who made a couple of good reflex saves.